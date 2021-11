We’ve got a fascinating game today with the banged up Saints taking on the banged up Titans. New Orleans will unleash Mark Ingram with Alvin Kamara sidelined, while the Titans will go running back by committee led by Adrian Peterson. What year is it?

No Julio, no Henry, no David Long or Rashaan Evans — can the Titans find a way for the sixth straight time?

TV: CBS

Time: Noon CT