Inactives: Titans vs. Saints

The Tennessee Titans are looking for their sixth straight win today. They’ll welcome the 5-3 Saints to town, and both sides will be dealing with key injuries to big star players.

Tennessee just placed Julio Jones on IR, meaning he will miss at least the next three games. Of course, Derrick Henry is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. That leaves A.J. Brown, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson for Ryan Tannehill today. Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman and Jeremy McNichol will handle the run game today.

Defensively, the Titans will be hurting in the middle of the front seven. Rashaan Evans and David Long are out, along with Teair Tart.

For the Saints, they’ll be without Alvin Kamara today, meaning newly acquired Mark Ingram will get the bulk of the work today. Gadget quarterback Taysom Hill will likely be a part of their attack as well, splitting time with Trevor Siemian.

New Orleans will also be without CJ Gardner-Johnson (IR) and Terron Armstead.

Titans Inactives

LB Rashaan Evans

LB David Long

OL Dillon Radunz

DL Teair Tart

OL Bobby Hart

DB Greg Mabin

Saints Inactives

RB Alvin Kamara

OT Terron Armstead

LB Andrew Dowell

DL Jalyn Holmes

TE Nick Vannett

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey