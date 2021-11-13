Titans place WR Julio Jones on IR, activate CB Kristian Fulton, and other roster moves

The Tennessee Titans made several noteworthy roster moves to their active roster on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s difficult match against the New Orleans Saints. Most notably, Julio Jones has been placed on injured reserve, and will miss a minimum of three contests.

The @Titans have placed receiver Julio Jones and safety Dane Cruikshank on Injured Reserve.



READ https://t.co/WiQHW1MuXd pic.twitter.com/gjC4ygvJBj — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 13, 2021

Jones will actually rest for at least four weeks, seeing that the Titans have their bye week following the minimum of three games the future Canton-bound receiver will miss on IR. It’s a much needed solution for a 32-year-old player that has been battling hamstring issues all season long, an injury that plagued him in Atlanta last season as well. The Titans must get Jones healthy for the playoffs, so although this is obviously a bummer, it could work out well in January (and hopefully February).

As noted in Jim Wyatt’s tweet above, reserve safety Dane Cruikshank has also been placed on injured reserve, and will miss at least three games. Cruikshank has played well at times this season, and the Titans will miss the depth he provides behind starter Amani Hooker, who’s health and availability just became that much more important.

It wasn’t all bad news on Saturday. The Titans activated cornerback Kristian Fulton, and he will play against the Saints on Sunday.

Fulton’s return is much welcomed. He was playing like their best cornerback before suffering a hamstring injury of his own. Fulton now rejoins a secondary that has been red hot in recent weeks. They are creating turnovers in abundance, and all of their starters are now healthy.

Additionally, the Titans signed fourth-round rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to the team’s active roster.

Fitzpatrick was disappointing throughout training camp and the preseason, and has been on the practice squad all season long. After building some momentum in recent weeks, which we covered here, Fitzpatrick gets his chance. A roster spot at receiver opened up following Jones’ IR placement, paired with Josh Reynolds’ release. Hopefully Fitzpatrick can make the most of this opportunity.

Lastly, linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko will be gameday elevations for Sunday’s game. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game. Cole will serve as depth inside, since David Long Jr. has already been ruled OUT of this game. Peko was with the team in August, and actually built some momentum throughout training camp before an injury took him out of the running for a spot on the 53-man roster. We’re excited to see what he can do.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.