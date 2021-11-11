What are the odds? Titans vs. Saints

This Titans team just keeps finding a way. They’ve rebounded from that embarrassing loss against the Jets to rattle off four tough wins (five straight) against the Chiefs, Bills, Colts and Rams to settle into a 7-2 record. They currently hold the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, despite losing Derrick Henry.

It was the Tennessee defense leading the way in Los Angeles, sparked by a pick six from Kevin Byard. That defense will have a chance to keep it going with the New Orleans Saints coming to town. The Saints have already lost Jameis Winston for the season, and have called upon journeyman Trevor Siemian to take over. Taysom Hill will also get some work.

Still, the Saints are 5-3 and in the thick of a playoff hunt. Alvin Kamara has become the centerpiece of the offense with Drew Brees gone and Michael Thomas out, while Mark Ingram has returned to help shoulder the load. New Orleans has been anchored by a solid defensive unit, one that ranks 11th in total defense to this point. They’ll hope to take advantage of a Tennessee offense that is still adjusting to life without Derrick Henry.

The Titans put up just 194 yards of offense in 56 plays last week against the Rams. Considering how that game unfolded though, it wasn’t a great indicator of where the offense stands without Henry. We’ll get a better idea here.

For Sunday’s game, Tennessee is favored by 2.5 points with the total set at 44. Not only are the Titans 7-2 overall, but they’re also 7-2 against the spread so far this year. The Saints are 4-4, for reference.

One thing to watch here — Alvin Kamara wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday. Already hurting offensively, that’s a massive situation to monitor as the game approaches. On the Tennessee side, Julio Jones and Nate Davis were full participants, while Taylor Lewan was listed as limited.

Can the Titans keep it going and win their sixth straight game?