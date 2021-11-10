Alvin Kamara injury update; Saints RB misses Wednesday practice

New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. There were rumors floating around on Twitter earlier today that he was “banged up.” The Saints also tried out some running backs in the last couple of days. Obviously, it would be a huge deal for Kamara not to be available in this one.

As for the Tennessee Titans' side of things, there was plenty of good news. Julio Jones wasn’t listed on the injury report. Nate Davis was listed as a full participant. Taylor Lewan and Kendall Lamm were both listed as limited participants. That means there is a chance that the Titans will have their offensive line intact for this one.

Guys who didn’t practice included Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons, David Long and Chris Jackson. No huge cause for concern with those guys because it is Wednesday. Long is the guy to keep an eye on this week.

Here is the full report: