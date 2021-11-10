Titans designate Kristian Fulton to return from IR

The Tennessee Titans announced this morning that they have designated Krisitan Fulton to return from injured reserve. That opens a three week window where he can practice before they have to either activate him or put him on season ending IR. The fact that they waived Breon Borders yesterday leads all of us to believe that Fulton will be ready to go against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Fulton hasn’t played since the Jacksonville Jaguars game in week five. He was undoubtedly the Titans’ best corner before going down with the hamstring injury. It was scary to think about the 4-game stretch they just finished without Fulton. The Titans went 4-0 in those games and the defense played well. Now they are getting back their best corner.

The Titans also announced that they signed QB Kevin Hogan and WR Chris Rowland to the practice squad. Hogan replaces Matt Barkley who was signed by the Carolina Panthers yesterday.