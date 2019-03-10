Antonio Brown traded to the Raiders

The Antonio Brown saga has finally come to an end. The Steelers agreed to trade the WR to the Raiders for a 3rd round pick and a 5th round pick. Oakland also added just over $30 million in guaranteed money to Brown’s contract over the next 3 years.

This tweet from Jeremy Fowler sums it up pretty well:

This really is wild. Antonio Brown skipped work, disparaged the Steelers publicly, said he wouldn't play on a contract with three years left, then got a raise of almost $20 million with $30-plus million in new guarantees on his way to a new team. Savage power play. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2019

That is pretty crazy to me. I know there were a lot of Titans fans that really wanted Jon Robinson to pull off this deal. Most of us probably wouldn’t have been upset with giving up a 3rd and a 5th to get him, but what is to stop him from doing this same stuff if he isn’t happy next year. There is no doubt he is a great player, but this contract now has him getting $30 million in guaranteed money until he is 34.

Of course if the Raiders go out and win a Super Bowl in the next 3 years with Brown being a major contributor, they will be praised for making this deal. I seriously doubt that happens.