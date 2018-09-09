Titans lose Marcus Mariota, Delanie Walker and Taylor Lewan to injuries in loss to Dolphins

I felt so good about things this morning. I even took the Titans in a survivor pool that I was in. Good thing it was a free one on FanDuel. Anyway, after the longest game in NFL history the Titans are 0-1 and lost 3 of their best players to injury. The one that will have the most long-term ramifications on this team this season is the injury to Delanie Walker. You can watch it here, but fair warning, it isn’t for the squeamish. He will go to IR.

Taylor Lewan was knocked out of the game on this play. Is that legal? Sure doesn’t seem like it should be in the same game where Malcolm Butler got an unnecessary roughness penalty for tackling a guy. He obviously had a concussion. We will have to see how he progresses through the protocol this week.

Marcus Mariota did something to his elbow. Unfortunately, he just cannot stay on the field. We have no idea at this point what he did to his elbow or how serious it is. Blaine Gabbert came in and did what Blaine Gabbert does. If you have watched him you know exactly what that means.

Welp, this is not how I was expecting to feel after the opener. I have no idea what the rest of this season holds. As I said this morning, you cannot get too high or too low on the teams based on what happens in week 1, but man it is hard to not adjust the wins I was expecting from this team down a tick or two based on what the team looked like today...and the fact that Delanie is going to be gone for a long time, if not the whole season.