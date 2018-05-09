The NFL offseason is here

So while the Titans offseason technically started with the loss to the Patriots in the division round of the playoffs, the offseason doesn’t really start until after the draft. The NFL does a great job of spreading out events so that we almost always have something to talk about. That dries up about this time.

So from now until training camp we are struggling for topics of conversation here at MCM. There are plenty of random topics that we can propose and discuss, but it seems like that stuff gets thinner and thinner every year.

With that being said, I am opening the floor for ideas for topics. Is there something around the Titans roster, coaching staff or administration that you would like talked about in greater detail than it has been before? Is there something else that we could branch out and talk about whether it be around the league or topics outside of football.

Fire away in the comments and we will do our best to make those things happen.