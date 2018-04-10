Possible Titan targets in first two rounds of the draft







1. DL - Taven Bryan 6-4, 290 pounds. Physically, Bryan can be considered versatile (or less flatteringly a "tweener" on the defensive line. He has borderline size for an interior lineman, but is exceptionally powerful and agile. He has the overall athleticism to play outside, but lacks the pure speed to be a pass rush threat. Notably he scored in the top 15 among all front seven prospects combined in 5 of 6 events at the Combine. That's rare for a guy who weighs close to 300 pounds. His main appeal to Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel will likely be his strong competitive nature and mean streak on the field. Instant help to club on a rotational basis up front.

2.. OL - Billy Price 6-4, 305 pounds. Price is close to being Bryan's mirror image on the opposite side of the line. Once again, a very versatile lineman with over the top competitiveness in the trenches. I see this as being the hallmark of the team that Robinson and Vrabel want to put together in Nashville. Price didn't get a chance to workout at the Combine due to an early muscle strain, but has 55 consecutive college starts with one of the top programs in the nation to fill out his resume. Growing up as a blue collar Ohio kid won't hurt his standing with Vrabel at all. Could fill in at all interior line spots as needed.

3. LB - Malik Jefferson, 6-2, 235 pounds. If Bryan and Price are blue collar, Malik is blue chip as a prospect. The top linebacker in the country coming out of high school, he had a solid, if unspectacular three years at Texas A. & M. Was among the top performers at his position at the Combine, and comes across as smart and disciplined. Often highly touted high school phenoms let their celebrity get the best of them on a college campus, but Jefferson kept a clean sheet. Fills a position of questionable depth on the current roster, and would likely see significant snaps early on despite his lack of polish.

4. TE - Mike Gesicki, 6-6, 250 pounds. Big Mike is a wild card in the draft. Not highly touted prior to the Combine, despite coming off a solid two seasons at Penn State, he blew up in Indy, posting Jimmy Graham numbers. That, along with one of the most impressive Combine interviews I've ever seen. He could be off the board before the team gets a chance to pick, or he could still be sitting there for them in round two. It's a very deep class of TE, which is not a highly valued position to begin with, so anything can happen. Current situation in Tennessee is a bit uncertain due to Walker's age and lack of impact from those behind him.

5. WR D J Chark, 6-3, 200 pounds. Might be my favorite player in the draft. Put up Mike Wallace numbers at the Combine while being a couple inches taller, with longer arms. Comes from the same part of the country as Wallace and from the same hard scrabble background. For some reason Louisiana breeds great wide recievers, some combination of the DNA and the tough tempering that so many of the residents grow up with. That said, D.J. took awhile to adapt to college life, and never put up eye popping numbers at his position, but like Wallace at Ole Miss back in the day, he wasn't working under ideal conditions to do that. His 4.3 speed would complement the current crop of Titan receivers nicely, as it is skewed towards possession types.