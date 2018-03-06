Who will be left for us to pick at 25?

This is a list of 25 players that will either be drafted by the 25th pick or will be in consideration by us at that pick.

QB (4): Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield will be picked before we are on the clock. These are the definites, but Lamar Jackson will probably go too.

RB (1): Saquon Barkley is going top five for sure. Derrius Guice, Ronald Jones, and Sony Michel are some of the other contenders, but with the running back position being devalued, I could see these guys dropping past the 25th pick. I did not include them in this list as a consideration for us because of the other prospects that will be available.

WR (1): I honestly do not believe that there is wide receiver in this draft worth a top 25 pick, but I do believe at least one will be taken, and it will probably be Calvin Ridley.

TE (0): There should not be a tight end drafted in the top 25, but someone may fall in love with Mike Gesicki's athleticism.

OT (1): Mike McGlinchey will probably be the pick, but it could be Connor Williams. Either way, at least one offensive tackle will come off the board, even in a weak class, because it is such a valued position.

OG (3): Honestly, Quenton Nelson, Will Hernandez, and Isaiah Wynn will probably all be gone by the 25th pick, but I am fine with that because it is not a huge position of value.

C (1): James Daniels is definitely the best center in this class after the injury to Billy Price. I think he will be in consideration for us if the other guard and linebacker prospects are gone, but he may not even get to 25.

DL (2): Vita Vea and Da'Ron Payne will be the minimum number of defensive line prospects chosen by the 25th pick, but they should be the only two we consider in the first round.

OLB (4): Bradley Chubb, Harold Landry, and Marcus Davenport will almost certainly be gone, but Sam Hubbard may garner heavy consideration if he is still there.

ILB (4): Roquan Smith, Tremaine Edmunds, Leighton Vander Esch, and Rashaan Evans are the consensus top four with a pretty large gap between them and the next group. I think if one of them is there at 25, we have to pull the trigger and hope a guy like Lorenzo Carter or Josh Sweat is available at our second round pick.

CB (3): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denzel Ward, and Josh Jackson will be the minimum number of cornerback prospects chosen by the 25th pick, but they should be the only three we consider in the first round.

S (1): Derwin James is the only player, other than Chubb or Landry (maybe), that I would pick at 25 over the top four inside linebacker prospects. I do not see anyway he falls that far, though.

So in conclusion, we will have at least one of our guys to choose from at 25, and that does not even count the running back prospects outside of Barkley. Hopefully, this makes everyone feel a little bit better about who will be available at pick 25.