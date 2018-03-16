2018 NFL Draft: Titans Post FA Mock

With the first wave of free agency over and some high powered names still on the market, it’s a good time to reset the mock drafts for the Titans.

1.25 Rashaan Evans 6’3 232 RS Senior Alabama

- Evans is a beast of a linebacker. He is a playmaker all over the field and the stats show it. Had a monstrous season all year. He has improved upon his numbers every year so the production is without question. Evans would slot into Avery Williamson’s now vacant spot seamlessly while also backing up either Derrick Morgan and/or Brian Orakpo outside. He’s not the most athletic but has plenty to cover sideline to sideline.

2.57 Sam Hubbard 6’5 270 DE RS Junior Ohio State

- Hubbard has been on the radar for basically his entire career after being called into duty early replacing an injured Joey Bosa. A physical marvel. Fundamentally sound in both pass and run game. While not the best athlete, he just knows how to play ball. Hubbard would add to the Titans need for depth at the defensive end position regardless of what happens with Mr. House of Spears. He could be used as a major rotational piece in certain packages.

3.89 DaeSean Hamilton 6’0 203 WR RS Senior Penn State

- The smoothest and most technically proficient route runner I’ve seen in a number of years. There are no wasted steps with him. He’s not the best athlete but is just a player that you draft and not worry about the position for the next 5 years. Hamilton would fit nicely in the Titans’ receiver room as a capable third receiver who just knows how to get open.

TRADE

The Eagles trade up for a offensive tackle that could be the heir to oft injured veteran Jason Peters in Desmond Harrison. The Titans receive 4.130 and 6.206 as a result.

4.132 Royce Freeman 5’11 231 RB Senior Oregon

- Freeman is the all time leader in rushing touchdowns in Pac-12 history with 60. He’s a big back that will run people over between the tackles. Elusive in space. Average pass protector. Yes, the Titans recently signed Dion Lewis but the RB depth behind him needs some upgrades. Freeman was too good of a value pick here for me to pass up. He can sit and learn the system while resting up from the insanity that was his Oregon workload (947 carries).

5.162 Quenton Meeks 6’2 205 CB Junior Stanford

- Meeks is the unquestioned leader of the Cardinal secondary and is CB1 material for the lucky NFL team that drafts him. Another value pick that couldn’t be passed up here given the credentials of the prospect. He’s every bit of 6’2 and is long. Not quite Stanford alum Richard Sherman but somewhere in the neighborhood. He would be a steal in the fifth round.

6.199 Zachary Crabtree 6’6 310 OT RS Senior Oklahoma State

- Crabtree is a road grader at right tackle. Punishing run blocker that looks for secondary targets after the initial block. Footwork is a plus. Pass block can be a question at times as he can be out leveraged by smaller and quicker pass rushers. Cowboys starting right tackle throughout 34 starts. Projects as a swing guard/tackle at the next level. He can fit in with the Titans by competing for whichever guard spot that remains open and help supersub Dennis Kelly man the right tackle position until Jack Conklin returns from injury.

6.206 J.T. Barrett 6’2 222 QB RS Senior Ohio State

- He’s been through multiple QB competitions since then and has won every single one. An above average athlete with limited improvement as a passer. Inconsistent as they come. Barrett could be the eventual backup to Marcus Mariota with some development time spent behind a veteran. Plus, Sonny Coombs and Mike Vrabel to a lesser degree can vouch for him after watching him in practice for years on end. Character and work ethic are pluses. OC Matt LaFleur will have some fun with this one.