Titans Links: Tampering Begins

Legal tampering begins today at 11 am CST. The Titans have some holes on the roster to fill, and it will be interesting to see some of the guys they’ll be in on. This free agency class is mostly underwhelming with a few guys at the top being of interest. My top free agents for the Titans to target would be Allen Robinson, Trumaine Johnson, Sammy Watkins, Josh Sitton, Sheldon Richardson, Mo Wilkerson, Kyle Fuller, E.J. Gaines, Nigel Bradham, Dion Lewis, and Demario Davis. I’m sure the Titans will sign none of those guys but I think it shows how many spots we can upgrade at (DL, OLB, ILB, CB, OG, C, WR, backup QB, and RB).

NFL.com has some free agents that could get more money than you’d expect. Avery Williamson makes the list and it projects him to make $7 million a year. I would not pay Avery that much money, and I’d expect to see him leave the Titans if he gets an offer like that.

How are the Titans doing at the QB position? Set for years to come.

The Titans have over $60 million in cap space so expect them to use some on Free Agents, but also keep some for extensions for Lewan and future extension for Mariota.