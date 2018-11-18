What Colts player would you add to the Titans?

Suddenly, the Colts have an intriguing future. On the offense, they have the return of Andrew Luck, an improved offensive line and run game, T.Y. Hilton, and a loaded tight end depth chart. Rookie head coach Frank Reich has given this team a major boost in scheme, incorporating more modern passing concepts into the bread and butter of his coaching.

So ahead of Sunday’s matchup, what player from the Colts would you want to play for the Titans?

I never would’ve said it before the season, but Eric Ebron is probably my pick. The Titans do have a need at tight end with Delanie Walker out for the year (the verdict isn’t out on Jonnu Smith), and Ebron has been surprisingly good. Yes, he is actually catching the ball with consistency for the first time in his career. That’s gotta be a massive wound for Lions fans, especially with complaints that they drafted Ebron over guys like Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham.

Pairing T.Y. Hilton up with Corey Davis would be pretty sweet too, and there’s no question that Quinton Nelson would present a gargantuan upgrade at guard.

But I digress. Give us your suggestions in the comment section below!