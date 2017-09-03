Titans move Harry Douglas to IR; re-sign Eric Weems

The most discussed Titans position group got one final twist today as the Titans sent Harry Douglas to injured reserve and re-signed Eric Weems to the 53-man roster.

There are a few things to take from this. First, the Titans were always going to bring Weems back. I thought it felt very strange when they cut him and this is why. They had to put Douglas on the original 53-man roster so that he would be eligible to return to the active roster once healthy. The Titans can return two players during the season from IR, but they have to be on the 53-man roster to start the year. You can safely assume Douglas will be returned at some point this season.

Douglas suffered a knee injury in practice prior to the Bears game and has been out ever since. It doesn’t sound like a season-ending type of knee injury, but the IR designation means Douglas can’t make his 2017 debut until Week 9 at the earliest. This further reinforces the Titans confidence that Davis and Decker will be healthy and ready to go early in the season.

We also learn that Sharpe’s injury was probably considered to be pretty serious. Otherwise the team probably would have given Sharpe the spot Douglas got.

The Titans managed to find a way to keep 7 WRs (technically) after all.