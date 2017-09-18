Fantasy football waiver wire week 3: Why didn’t you pick up Javorius Allen last week?

Last week I recommended that you pick up Javorius “Buck” Allen of the Ravens. No one listened apparently because he is still only owned in 8.2% of ESPN leagues. Allen outsnapped Terrance West 42-15 on Sunday, and that was in a game where the Ravens were ahead the whole time. There was some fear that Allen would only see snaps if the Ravens trailed. That apparently isn’t the case. Pick him up!

JJ Nelson is another guy that needs to be owned in every league. The Cardinals have already ruled John Brown out for week 3. Nelson becomes the #2 option in an offense that loves to throw the football. Nelson is coming off a 5/120/1 game on Sunday. He has WR1 upside for as long as Brown is out.

Keep an eye on the injury status of Rob Kelley. Samajae Perine carried the ball 21 times on Sunday. He wasn’t particularly efficient gaining 67 yards on those carries, but volume is king in fantasy football. The Redskins face the Raiders at home on Sunday in a game that opened with a 54 total. Perine is probably worth a speculative add anyway, but he will be a guy you want in your lineup if Kelley is out.

You might be looking for a tight end to add with guys like Rob Gronkowski and Jordan Reed banged up. Jared Cook is only owned in 26% of ESPN leagues. Recommending him makes me want to throw up a little bit, but he will be a good play this week in a game that will likely be a shootout.

Eric Ebron and Colby Fleener are 2 more guys that are worth a look if you need a tight end. Ebron saw a ton of usage on Monday night against the Giants, and Fleener will continue to see an uptick in targets as long as Willie Snead is out of the lineup.

Steaming defenses? The Dolphins are only owned in 3% of leagues and they get a match-up with the Jets this week.