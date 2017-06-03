Poll: Who is the most important player to the Titans on defense?

If there was one guy that the Titans absolutely could not afford to lose on defense, who would it be? Who is the guy that makes this defense tick?

It’s an interesting question that you could go a few different directions with. I think if we are talking pure impact, I’d have to go with Jurrell Casey. He’s a guy that does a little bit of everything for the unit, despite being a little undersized. He’s the guy in the middle making plays against the run, but he’s also the guy chasing the quarterback out of the pocket on passing downs.

I think you could make an argument for Brian Orakpo here, simply because of depth. Without him, I’m not sure this team could muster up a pass rush at all. The same could be said for Derrick Morgan, although to a lesser extent.

We’ve yet to see Logan Ryan take a snap as a Titan, but man is he going to be important. I think he’s going to be used in a variety of different ways. He’s a welcomed sight after last year’s embarrassing effort from the secondary.

Anyways, I vote Jurrell. Who do you think it is? Vote below.