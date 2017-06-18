Titans Sign Eric Decker to One Year Deal

The Titans got a huge boost tonight, signing Eric Decker to a one year deal. Adam Schefter broke the news.

Titans and former NY Jets WR Eric Decker reached agreement on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2017

This is a low risk, no-brainer signing for the Titans. Why not add some experience to a young receiver group? Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker will ease the load off of Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor early on, allowing them time to adjust to the league.

Decker will be a huge addition in the redzone and should do some big things with the ever efficient Marcus Mariota. I’d expect plenty of slot work for Decker this season.

I’m still counting on Corey Davis to have a big role in the offense. You don’t spend the 5th overall pick on a receiver for him to learn on the bench. I’d say we see plenty of 3 receiver sets with Matthews, Decker and Davis on the field together.

This certainly puts the squeeze on Harry Douglas and Tre McBride to make the final 53. I’m not sure how either makes the team, unless there’s a significant injury.